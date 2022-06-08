HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There has been a shooting at The Valley Mall in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Police tell WDVM that at around 6:26 p.m. one person was shot outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods, they have been taken to the hospital, and they have two suspects arrested. It is not known if the suspects knew the victim.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Facebook page, “there is not a threat to the public in the area of the mall due to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office has individuals in custody in reference to the incident. More information will be released when available.”