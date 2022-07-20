GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a shooting that happened while the U.S. Marshals Task Force was trying to serve a warrant Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Officials said that the incident took place at a town house community on Garth Terrace, off Watkins Mill Road and Travis Lane.

As of late Wednesday morning, it wasn’t clear what led to the shooting. No details about the warrant service were available, either.

The Maryland Attorney General’s office is the lead agency to investigate any shootings by officers.

The U.S. Marshals Service planned to hold a news conference.