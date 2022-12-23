MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Just two days before Christmas, malls in the DMV were packed with shoppers buying last-minute gifts.

“If I knew about the weather, I wouldn’t have come today,” said Estonne Mele. “I would have come yesterday or maybe like 2 weeks before.”

A lot of shoppers said they regretted their decision to procrastinate on their holiday shopping — they ended up having to do so in bitterly cold weather.

This year’s Christmas is expected to be the coldest we have seen in decades.

“Last-minute shopping is not worth it,” said Ruben Garza. “You should do all your shopping early and ahead of time because you never know what happened and it’s really cold right now.”