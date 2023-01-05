MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News) — A person told police a man forced her to work as a prostitute after she responded to an advertisement for cleaning jobs.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said detectives arrested Pedro DeJesus Perez Oliveros, 34, of Silver Spring on Nov. 15, 2022 on sex trafficking and prostitution charges.

They began their investigation into him after someone said Perez Oliveros made her work as a prostitute. She told officers she met him through an ad for cleaning jobs on social media. After they met, she said Perez Oliveros told her should could make money as an “escort,” in addition to making money through cleaning jobs. She said Perez Oliveros told her that she could stop anytime she wanted. She began working for Perez Oliveros in both capacities and eventually told him she wanted to stop. She said at that point, Perez Oliveros told her she’d have to pay him $10,000 if she wanted him to let her go.

After beginning their investigation in September 2022, detectives said they found there was a second victim. They said Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 that they were concerned there may be other women who were hired and possibly victimized by Perez Oliveros.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that anyone with information about Perez Oliveros could contact its Vice and Intelligence Unit at (240) 773-5958 or call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

As of Thursday, Perez Oliveros was being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.