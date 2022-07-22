BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Six Flags America has been named the first theme park in the D.C. region to become a Certified Autism Center.

The accreditation comes after the introduction of specialized restraint harnesses that allows guests with physical disabilities access to thrill rides. Six Flags is the first theme park company to create a custom restraint harness in-house that are now in other locations across the country.

“Six Flags America is proud to be a leader in offering more ways for families in the DMV to create memorable experiences,” said Park President Rick Howarth. “With enhanced training, our all-new ride safety harness system and new sensory-sensitive operating days, more families will be able to enjoy the park in new, better ways than ever before.”

Six Flags will provide new features for those with sensory disabilities:

Trained team members to aid those with sensory sensitivities;

A sensory guide for every attraction that provides insight into how the attraction or ride may be affected by each of the five senses;

Low sensory areas to allow guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment;

An updated Accessibility Guide will be available online on the park’s accessibility page and Guest Services area; and

Park-wide implementation of the IBCCES Accessibility Card program. This is a free online program with mobile app option for guests to use when requesting assistance or accommodations at any of the Six Flags parks. To learn more about the program visit accessibilitycard.org.

Six Flags will hold their Sensory Sensitivity days on Wednesdays July 27 and August 17. These days will include: