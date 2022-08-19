MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives put out a sketch Friday that they hope will help them find the person who may have shot a boy in Montgomery Village on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Cir. around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. When police go there, they found a boy who had been shot a number of times. HIs injuries were critical when medics took him to the hospital.

In addition to releasing a sketch of the person who may be responsible for the shooting, detectives provided a description that said he was between 20 to 30 years old, stood about 5’6″ tall, and had a husky build. They said he had a beard, dark-colored and chin-length braids or locs that were partially up or loose. Police said he might have a tattoo on his bicep.

If you have information about whom the person in the sketch may be, you can call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the 6th District Investigative Section at (240) 773- 5770. Callers can remain anonymous.