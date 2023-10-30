HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — When at a crime scene, many people play different parts in solving the crime – one of those vital roles includes forensic scientists. The Hagerstown Police Department has a team that is easily set apart from others.

“Forensics teams are utilized to take science and apply it to law,” Laboratory Director Jessica Schaffer said.

Jessica Schaffer is one of a three-person forensics team.

“We can take the raw information from the scene and, using the scientific process, we’re able to tell you what it means,” Schaffer explained.

Schaffer and her team are among the first people called to start the process of investigating a crime scene.

“We look for proof that something did happen a certain way or that it didn’t happen a certain way,” Schaffer explained.

Rachela Disandro was experiencing homelessness when she was brutally murdered earlier this year. The forensics team helped close her case.

“I think they did an awesome job of taking care of this,” the Godmother of Rachela Disandro April Compton said.

Their day-to-day work isn’t the only thing that sets them apart from bigger departments. With there only being three of them, they must be skilled in all areas of forensics.

“We’re also an accredited laboratory in almost every area of scientific testing that we do so that means that there’s extra paperwork that we have to do on top of just our normal stuff,” Schaffer said. “Most of the larger agencies have a person that just does that.”

Through the work of the forensic team, cases like Disandro’s have been able to be solved and left victims’ families with a little relief.

“We all can be relieved that they solved the case and be able to move forth. And Rachela can be able to rest in peace,” Compton said.