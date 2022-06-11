SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Traumatized, Confused, Shocked.

These are some of the words the people of Smithsburg are using to describe the feeling in town after Thursday’s mass shooting. We returned to Smithsburg to see how people were coping with the tragedy and loss of life.

“It’s just a sense of helplessness and hopelessness and I think part of the reason why the church is open and people I’m telling people just come in is because we’re a place of hope,” Pastor Dionne Hall explained.

Many churches in the area have opened their doors to offer consoling during this time of mourning. Some of the pastors tell me they have received endless calls and messages from families of the victims, including the families of Josh Wallace and Mark Frey.

“One of the victims, Josh Wallace, is the son of one of my beloved members here at the church, and his mom actually did the children’s lessons with us every Sunday before the pandemic, and so when she found out that there was a shooting at her son’s job, she called me immediately and asked me, would you please pray for me? There’s been a shooting at my son’s job, and I haven’t heard from him yet, and I was just so nervous,” hall said.

Pastor Virgil Cain was with the victims’ families on the day of the shooting. He calls the environment heartbreaking as loved ones learned if their family members would ever return home.

“I stayed with those families who were in that waiting place who were really just so concerned,” Cain said. “The room was so heavy. There was so much deep concern and anxiety in that room. There really there was really there were a lot of heavy hearts and it was very quiet.”

Both pastors agree that this is not something that the community will forget. Instead, they say it will take the entire community coming together for everyone to heal.

“The members here are never going to forget how their family members died. They’re never going to forget it. We have to learn how to work together again, how to talk to each other, and how to process grief and make that grief into something good,” Hall said.