Negative Covid-19 antigen test kit, one step coronavirus antigen rapid test, saliva swab, 1 test box with imagine of lungs, close up

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Seniors and residents with disabilities can get a taxi for free in Montgomery County to pick up COVID-19 testing kits.

This is part of Montgomery County Transit’s Ride On program. Any residents who are looking for a ride can schedule by doing the following:

Call Connect-A-Ride at (301) 738-3252 and ask for a free COVID Taxi Code. You will have to provide your name, address, phone number and age

Call one of the following taxi companies and provide your COVID Taxi Code as well as your name, phone number and trip information:

Action (301-840-1000)

Anytime (301-637-9292)

Regency (301-990-9000)

After the ride, the passenger will sign a voucher. Both drivers and riders must wear face coverings.

You can find the latest numbers about COVID-19 in Montgomery County online.