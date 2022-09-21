MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Seniors and residents with disabilities can get a taxi for free in Montgomery County to pick up COVID-19 testing kits.
This is part of Montgomery County Transit’s Ride On program. Any residents who are looking for a ride can schedule by doing the following:
- Call Connect-A-Ride at (301) 738-3252 and ask for a free COVID Taxi Code. You will have to provide your name, address, phone number and age
- Call one of the following taxi companies and provide your COVID Taxi Code as well as your name, phone number and trip information:
Action (301-840-1000)
Anytime (301-637-9292)
Regency (301-990-9000)
After the ride, the passenger will sign a voucher. Both drivers and riders must wear face coverings.
You can find the latest numbers about COVID-19 in Montgomery County online.