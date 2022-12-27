BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds if not thousands of people have been stranded at Baltimore Washington International Airport, their flights delayed or even outright canceled with what seems like no little hope or a flight in sight.

Travelers have been stranded in Baltimore Washington International Airport and others across the United States. Some have been stuck at BWI for days without answers, and even more without confirmed flights to their destinations.

FlightAware.com said over 200 flights have been canceled on Tuesday alone, and a majority of those have been Southwest Airlines flights. The line to speak with a representative at BWI stayed long throughout Tuesday.

Carla Feist and her husband Karl have been trying to fly home to Tampa International Airport after visiting family in Cincinnati, Ohio. This was the first time visiting family in three years due to the pandemic.

The Feists have had little to no sleep over the last 48 hours while trying to navigate the frustrating situation.

“We’ve checked our bags twice and each time we get to the gate we’re waiting, waiting, and waiting,” Carla Feist explained. “This last time, we actually were standing in line waiting to board the plane and they came over the intercom and said, ‘Sorry it’s been canceled now.'”

The Feists received a voucher for the cancellations but still have no flight home to Florida. They finally got a hotel room for Tuesday night after sleeping in the airport for the last few days.

“I’ve always liked Southwest and we used it for years, but now I’m afraid,” Karl Feist said. “Now — so why would I want to fly with them just to get stuck?”

The Feists have to decide whether to use their voucher or begin a 14-hour drive back home to Seminole, Florida.

Other travelers have been lucky enough to be rescheduled onto another flight. But Harry Santiago, who is traveling back home to North Carolina, said he’s not holding his breath after his mid-morning flight was canceled. He said he’ll believe his luck when the plane actually takes off.

“No refund they give me, no explanation why the flight was canceled. Nothing,” Santiago said. “I felt lucky. But I’m still kind of afraid if they cancel that flight because then we gotta be stuck here like probably to the next day.”

Abbie Herman is trying to stay optimistic. She and her husband are trying to get back to the DMV, but they will be stuck in Denver, Colorado until Sunday.

“It’s frustrating to not be able to get home we made these plans around our work schedules and the time off that we can take,” Herman explained. “Now I’ve kind of used my PTO and I’m like, ‘Well, I’m gonna go unpaid for days.'”

Herman said she expected her flight to be canceled after seeing reports on the news. She received an email at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, detailing that her flight had been canceled before she and her husband could even check in. They booked their flights with the option to rebook their flights for free, but her husband’s ticket was purchased using a companion pass and was not eligible for the free rebooking.

She is frustrated with the incident and explained that her job as a yoga instructor isn’t one that can be done online and is lucky her husband is able to work remotely. But she said they’ll both be losing income as a result of their travel disruptions.

“We got lucky once getting out for the holidays so we got to be with our family for Christmas,” Herman said. “And I guess we just aren’t getting lucky twice.”

Others said they’ve had radio silence from Southwest Airlines and many passengers are losing patience. Clifford Wiley said he decided to just go to the airport after failing to connect with a representative online or over the phone.

“The problem is you know, nobody said what the real problem is here,” Wiley said. “The weather is not bad. In fact, the weather looked pretty good to me, even north and I don’t see any big snowstorms. So what’s the real problem and you can’t get anybody on the telephone? I don’t know.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation came out with a statement on Twitter saying they’re concerned with the incident and will be investigating whether the cancellations were controllable. The investigation will also look into whether Southwest Airlines is following its own customer service plan.

Now amid all of this fallout, Southwest Airlines said customers who are traveling through January 2, 2023, will be able to rebook their flight within 30 days of the original flight for no additional fee. Passengers who had their flight canceled will be able to request a full refund of the unused ticket.