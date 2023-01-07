BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Several kids across Prince George’s County are learning social and leadership skills that they can apply to their life in the long run through a new program hosted by the Psi Epsilon Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

“It helps them to be creative, helps them to bring out some of these soft skills that they can gain by learning how to communicate, really how to build teamwork, and be able to present themselves and be able to help other youth in the future generations,” said chapter president Benita Swindell.

The “Youth Leadership Institute” is a part of the sorority’s “Empower Our Families” initiative.

On Saturday young teens attended their second meeting at the South Bowie Library Branch. Their objective for this weekend’s discussion was “Believing in Yourself.”

12-year-old Masara Magassaouba led Saturday’s youth leadership institute hosted by members of alpha kappa alpha.

The theme for Saturday's discussion was believing in yourself.

“It made me motivated so I can do it if I have to. And getting pushed out of my comfort zone can help you a lot and so I will be maybe talking more in front of people to help me not lose my fear.”

This week a spokesperson from the county executive’s office told us d-c news now that they continue to focus on combating crime among juveniles. They say in 2022, more juveniles were arrested for carjackings than adults, and they remain deeply concerned.

Joi Hollis says programs like this are one way to help young people and fight back.

"It's an opportunity for members of the community to rally around our youth we have them involved in programs and power-positive programs. I think it's going to be a benefit. It has to be parents that are invested in a willing to give them time. It has to be schools not just during school hours, but coming into the community on the weekends and after school. It truly does take a village and so we must be there."

Many kids like 11-year-old Cameron Coleman +are already seeing an impact.

“This monthly thing will kind of help me and other students to be better leaders in the upcoming in the upcoming like school grades and stuff like that, especially with me going into middle school next year. So it really helped me I guess fit into my school.”

“They’re starting at a pivotal age, not just developmentally, but prior to the middle school years. So friendship, and a number of other skills that this program will be able to offer for them.”