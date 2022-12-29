BWI AIRPORT (DC News Now) — At BWI on Thursday, the airline announced that, for the first time since winter storm Elliott wiped out at times roughly 70% of its scheduled flights, it’d be once again returning to ‘normal operations’ on Friday.

Hundreds of Southwest passengers at the airport listened as they also learned it might be several more days until they’ll be reunited with their misplaced luggage.

Thursday marked the fourth consecutive day that Southwest’s flight network nationwide took a devastating blow: over 2,300 flights were canceled. The operational meltdown has fueled new scrutiny of the airline, especially when compared to other major U.S. carriers that were able to rebound relatively quickly following last week’s crippling winter weather.

The airline now says it’s ready to get back in the game.

We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made to realign Crew, their schedules, and our fleet. With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued Customers and Employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy.” -Southwest Airlines

After almost half of Southwest’s flights were canceled out of BWI airport today, a major base for the airline, only 6 have preemptively been axed for tomorrow, according to FlightAware.

Even with the potential for smoother — and fuller — skies ahead, passengers across the country have been disconnected from their checked baggage. DC News Now spoke to several more of them today to get a sense of what it’s been like to experience the meltdown firsthand. Click on the video above to hear their stories.

Southwest wants you to go here if your flight has been disrupted.