WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DcNewsNow) — Meritus Medical Center said it has had more than one dozen children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) come through its doors in the past two weeks.

If that sounds like a lot, it is, but in some cases, RSV has been responsible for overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with patients.

As we head into flu season, doctors are asking parents to be especially vigilant when it comes to their children’s health.

“It can turn into lower respiratory infections such as bronchitis or pneumonia and that’s where we kind of hear a lot about RSV is when, you know infants and young children, develop those infections in their lower respiratory and have to be hospitalized,” Danielle Stahl with the Washington County Health Department explained.

Because day care facilities are some of the primary places where children can be exposed to RSV, we checked with one day care in Washington County Friday to get an idea of what staff members there and at similar facilities might be doing to protect kids as much as possible.

“We wipe down tables, chairs, doorknobs, and cubbies every day,” said Trina Johnson at Hagerstown Day Nursery. We sanitize the toilet; we spray the toys down every day.”

Keeping your child home when they are feeling cold-like symptoms is one of the best courses of action. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Meritus advise that people get COVID-19 boosters and flu shots, as long as they are of age to get them.