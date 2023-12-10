ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said 4 people were injured, including a child after a horse and buggy crashed with a car on Sunday afternoon.

The Sherrif’s Office said the four people injured from the buggy were transported to the hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

No one in the car was injured.

There’s no information on the condition of the horse.

Rt 5 and Pin Cushion Rd in Leonardtown were shut down for investigation.

St. Marys County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is on site.