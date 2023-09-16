ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal announced that a man died early Saturday morning after a firework he was holding exploded. His death is the second fireworks-related death this year in Maryland.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the 19900 block of Popular Hill Creek Lane in Leonardtown at around 2:45 a.m. for a man reported being injured after a firework he was holding exploded.

The man, William Michael McFann, 26, of Piney Point was pronounced dead on the scene.

He had placed a firework mortar tube on his upper chest and tried to ignite it. The firework exploded, killing him.

“A family’s life has been changed forever, and this is a tragic reminder that fireworks should be left to the professionals. I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state,” said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci in a press release.