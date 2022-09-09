Low angle view of a college style football at a yard line with dramatic lighting

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A stadium was evacuated after a large fight broke out at a high school football game in Frederick on Friday evening.

The fight broke out during a Frederick vs Middletown football game at Frederick High School.

Police said that none of the football players or students from either high school.

After the stadium was cleared, the game continued.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-600-1046. The investigation is still ongoing.