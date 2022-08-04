CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Deputies arrested a high school student whom they say took another student’s phone, then threatened the fellow student with a gun Thursday.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the students are in the summer program at Westlake High School. Around 12:15 p.m., the students got into a fight in a stairwell. The phone of the student who said he’d been threatened dropped out of his pocket. The other student grabbed the phone and ran off.

The first student followed him out of the building and asked him to give him his phone back. That’s when the other student supposedly pulled out a gun. The first student told the school resource officer (SRO) what happened.

Patrol officers found the boy accused of taking the phone in a nearby neighborhood. Officers said he had a replica gun and the phone.

Because of the incident, the student faced charges of First-degree Assault and Theft. He was released to a parent, and the phone was returned to the first student.