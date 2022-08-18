FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Deputies said a high school student is facing charges after he sent pictures with text that “alluded to a bomb threat” to people’s cell phones Thursday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said several students at Oakdale High School received the threat via the AirDrop feature on Apple iPhones. A school resource officer (SRO) became aware of the issue around 7:30 a.m.

SROs and detectives started looking into the threat, and the school was put onto a “hold” status. That means that students and staff members remained in place until school administrators or members of the sheriff’s office cleared them to leave.

SROs interviewed a number of people throughout the day and identified a student whom they said was responsible for sending the threat. He faces charges of Threats of Mass Violence and Disruption of School Activities.

“This behavior is never acceptable, it doesn’t matter if it is the first or last day of school,” said Sgt. Kevin Britt. “The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these threats of mass violence in or directed at our schools and children. We will continue to treat every threat seriously and criminally charge those responsible when appropriate.”