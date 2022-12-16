PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they detained two students after a fight that led to a stabbing at Accokeek Academy Friday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received word of a fight involving a group of students at the school, located at 14400 Berry Rd. in Accokeek, around 8:45 a.m. The fight took place outside of the school building.

During the course of the fight, one student stabbed another student. The injuries to the student who was hurt weren’t considered life-threatening.