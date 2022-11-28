PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy faces charges after he brought a gun to his high school on Monday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the student was showing off the gun at Frederick Douglass High School, located in the 8000 block of Croom Rd., in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

Around 8:40 a.m., another student told the school resource officer and Prince George’s County Public Schools security about the gun. They said they found the 16-year-old boy with the gun in his backpack. It wasn’t loaded, but they said he had ammunition in his bag as well.

The police department said the 16-year-old was charged as an adult. The charges against him are Handgun on Person, Dangerous Weapon on School Property, and Possession of a Firearm by a minor.