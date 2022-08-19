HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — President Joe Biden recently signed the inflation reduction bill last week causing projects like the superfund program to reinstate taxes on oil companies to cover the cost of cleaning up old toxic waste sites.

“It ensures that the polluting parties who are responsible for creating these sites in the first place for putting this toxic waste out into our environment and exposing all of us to this toxic waste, that they are the ones responsible for cleaning up for paying to clean up the sites,” Zero Out Toxins advocate Emily Rogers explained.

The central chemical site in Hagerstown is one of the many sites that have been on the list since the Superfund program was created forty years ago. But, the site was nearly forgotten over the last decade.

“They’ve been working on that site for more than two decades now and it’s still not cleaned up, so it’s a perfect poster child,” Rogers said.

“For the fact that the sites take a lot to be cleaned up and taxpayers should not be responsible for that cleanup, especially if it’s going to last two decades.”

According to the EPA, construction on a groundwater treatment plan start last year and should be done by the end of the year. The next step however is to stabilize waste material in a lagoon on the property.

“This type of contamination takes so long to clean up, it’s going to take a lot of funding to do that and so a fully funded Superfund program as well as finding the and holding the polluting parties responsible are important aspects to cleaning up a site like Hagerstown,” Rogers said.

“This bill is the biggest step forward on climate ever, ever and it’s going to allow us to boldly take additional steps toward all of my climate goals and the ones we set out when we ran,” President Biden said.