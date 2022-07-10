ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — After the supreme court decided to lift a gun law in New York requiring to show the need for a firearm, applications for permits started to flood in Maryland

“So the surge in permits applications here is simply catching up to where it is in other states like Maryland, which have historically allowed people to apply for and get permits,” the President of Maryland shall issue, Mark Pennak, said.

According to Maryland police, the online licensing system is restricted to 10,000 outgoing emails per rolling 24-hour period. Still, due to the high amounts of applicants, they have gone way over that limit.

“Their system was not designed to handle this influx,” Pennak said. “They have encountered a lot of technical difficulties, but to their credit, and I give them credit on this, they have done everything they can to bring your system up to snuff so they can handle this influx,”

But now that Governor Hogan ordered state police to lift the good and substantial reason standard earlier this week, some people feel it will cause gun violence to increase, but some feel it was the right way to go.

“So firearms are not dangerous unto themselves,” Pennak said. “The people who will do are dangerous, and permit holders are not dangerous.”

The decision lies with the Maryland legislature if they act in the next general assembly meeting.