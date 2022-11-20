Sequoia Royster and her two young sons survived the deadly explosion at the Potomac Oaks Condominiums

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16.

Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, died by suicide.

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988

Royster and her children, ages 3 and 9, were home when the explosion ripped through Building 826, the building next to theirs.

“First, the room was shaking real bad, and then, next thing you know, you hear ‘boom!'” Royster said. “Me and my son was trapped in the room.”

Royster’s other son found himself trapped in a bathroom. She managed to dig everyone out and escape the rubble.

“It’s been traumatic. On top of that, I now have back pain and headaches from everything falling in on me and stuff,” said Royster.

She also is dealing with emotional issues from the blast. Royster isn’t the only one in her family having that type of experience in the aftermath.

“They’re having a hard time because they have flashbacks too,” Royster said. “They’re still traumatized from it all.”

Royster, who lived in her condominium for 15 years, has been staying with her family at a Comfort Inn where the American Read Cross has been housing them. They have until Nov. 26 to find their new home. But now, she and her two young sons are looking for a new place to call home.

Despite what happened at the condos, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said at a news conference Nov. 18 that there was no information that indicated Quizon intended to hurt anyone other than himself.