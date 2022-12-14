The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the situation as well after an officer fired their gun.

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a second suspect after shots were fired, including by an officer, in Frederick on Friday.

Police responded to the area of South Market Street around 8:20 p.m. after they received multiple reports of gunfire. They found that two people had gotten into a confrontation that escalated into shots being fired.

When officers arrived, one saw a suspect fleeing the scene and fired his gun. This suspect, identified as 50-year-old Atu Abasi Adeyemi, threw his gun to the side and was taken into custody. Nobody was injured in this incident.

Police found 23-year-old David Gray to be the second suspect. They arrested him on Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant of a nearby motel.

Both Adeyemi and Gray are facing multiple gun-related charges, including illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Adeyemi also faces substance-related charges.

Police were continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-600-2102.

The Montgomery County Police Department was investigating the officer-involved use of force.