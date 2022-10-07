BOWIE, MD (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police are looking for the person responsible for a suspicious death.

Police responded to the victim’s house on Queen Anne Bridge Road around 7:10 a.m. Friday. They found the body of an adult male inside it.

They have not released his name, but said on their Twitter page, they consider the death a homicide

“It’s unbelievable. He was a good guy,” said Troy Cauthen, a neighbor.

The two, according to Cauthen, grew up together. All he has left now are the memories.

“I would never have guessed this was going to happen with him,” Cauthen said, “The situation has got me devastated.”

Police converged at the Ecoasis Garden Center, not far from the crime scene around the same time they found the body. They did not say if it’s connected to the homicide investigation.

The man’s death is the first homicide in Prince George’s County for October, and the 65th of the year, according to county statistics. September was the first month in nearly three years not to have a homicide. That trend, unfortunately, ended Friday morning.

Police did not respond to requests to comment on the story. However they ask the public to call PG Crime Solvers with any information. You can remain anonymous, and possibly earn a cash reward.