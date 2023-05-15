Montgomery County, Md. — According to the Environmental Protection Agency, about 59 million pounds of pesticide is used each year by Americans.

Lawn care expert and Sust Head of Innovation, William Zimmerman, sat down to talk about making conscious and environmentally friendly decisions when it comes to prepping your gardens and lawns.

One of the first things William said you should do before buying plants is to stop and think if the plant is native and will be helpful to the rest of your garden’s ecosystem.

When it comes to actually planting flowers and trees, William said it’s about making sure that the equipment you use doesn’t have an environmental impact.