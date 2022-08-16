FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been one year since the Taliban took over in Afghanistan. In September of last year, the Refugee Welcoming Committee in Frederick County experienced a high volume of refugees in response to the Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

They have helped at least nine families find housing, jobs and schooling and have given them other resources to help them build a new life in Maryland.

“I am a first-generation American, and I am a daughter of asylum seeker, so it is near and dear to my heart. I love to help refugees get back on their feet with dignity and become contributing members of the Frederick community,” said Dr. Mehra Bahremand Blott, co-founder of the Refugee Welcoming Committee.

Dr. Mehra Bahremand Blott also said it’s unsafe for refugees to return back to Afghanistan.

The organization is pushing for the Afghan Adjustment Act that would provide a pathway to lawful permanent residency for Afghan refugees.

RWC is looking for more volunteers. For more information, click here.