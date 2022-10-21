PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a teacher who is accused of assaulting a Largo High School student sexually from 2015 to 2017.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the former student brought the accusation to police on Sept. 30, 2022. She provided details of the alleged abuse at that time.

On Oct. 2, 2022, investigators interviewed the teacher, Lonnie Elias Jr., 44. Police contacted Prince George’s County Public Schools the following day, and Elias was placed on administrative duty. Police said Elias did not have contact with any students after the department and school district were aware of the accusation against him.

The State’s Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury on Oct. 18, and the grand jury issued a warrant for Elias for Sex Abuse of a Minor and other related charges.

Police arrested Elias on Friday, Oct. 21.

Elias has worked for Prince George’s County Public School since 2007.