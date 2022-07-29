WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (Dc News Now) — A former Washington county public school teacher will spend a year in jail for sexting an inappropriate picture of herself to a teen.

Vallie Nichole Lawver was an eighth-grade teacher at western heights middle school back in 2018 when this happened. Prosecutors say Lawver sent an inappropriate photo to her former student via Snapchat.

The picture was posted on Instagram and reported by parents.

Lawver was convicted of displaying obscene material to a minor and was sentenced to one year in jail and one year on probation.