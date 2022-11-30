HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Taylor Putterman’s favorite stuffed animal, Ruffy, is a big part of what inspired her to collect and donate teddy bears to children in hospitals.

“I wanted to do something because I’m very grateful to be able to be with my family for Christmas and I know some of these kids can’t, Putterman said. “I want to give them that feeling of comfort when they’re sitting at the hospitals on Christmas morning.

Over the years, the 12-year-old has collected around four hundred teddy bears in the Hagerstown area. But this year she wants to top that and collect about six hundred bears to bring more smiles to hospitals all over the DMV.

“We’re getting there already and it’s crazy to think because we really just started collecting a few weeks ago,” Putterman said. “I hope that they will be happy, and I understand that they can’t wake up in the morning and go see a Christmas tree with a bunch of presents underneath of it on Christmas morning.

Pat Edwards usually donates to a worthy cause every year, but this year she decided to donate two hundred dollars and a teddy of her own to Putterman’s cause.

“I thought it was absolutely a wonderful thing that a young person like this would decide that she wants to give back and do this for the little children,” Edwards said.

Putterman and Edwards hope these donations will make the holidays easier for children who can’t be with loved ones.

“I hope this little child can receive the love that’s coming from myself and Taylor and know that they are loved and hopefully when they get out of the hospital, they’ll give back someday,” Edwards said.

Putterman will be taking donations up until New Year’s.