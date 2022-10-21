PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges as adults after a trooper found them with guns and marijuana in a disabled car.

MSP said the trooper stopped to check on the car Thursday around 11:30 p.m. It was sitting on northbound Route 4, just before the Capital Beltway.

The trooper said as he went up to the car, he smelled marijuana. A driver and three passengers were inside it. He said he saw marijuana, too. The trooper asked the driver, 17-year-old Kamari Dameone Smith of District Heights, to get out of the car. When Smith did, the trooper saw a gun and arrested Smith. MSP said the gun was loaded.

Right after that, the passenger who was behind Smith, 16-year-old Marquis Raynell Middleton of Clinton, got out of the car and ran into a wooded area. MSP said troopers saw that Middleton had a gun, and while they were chasing him, he dropped the gun and kept running. Police said Middleton’s gun was loaded.

Shortly after 12 a.m. Friday, troopers found Middleton in the wooded area. Police took him and Smith to the Upper Marlboro Detention Center. Both face gun charges.

Maryland State Police said the two other people in the car also were underage. They were not charged as adults. One received a civil citation for having less than 10 grams of marijuana and was released. The other boy was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Troopers took him to the Forestville Barrack, then released him to his parents.

MSP said that the guns the troopers recovered appeared to be ghost guns which are ones without serial numbers.