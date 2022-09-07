LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 16-year-old teenager for committing an armed carjacking in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police first responded to Baltimore Avenue around 1:45 a.m. for the carjacking. The victim, who was not injured, told police that two suspects held them at gunpoint in a parking lot and said that the suspects had left another car behind in the parking lot. Police found that the second car had been stolen from Laurel on Tuesday.

Officers saw the stolen car around 2:15 a.m. near Cherry Lane and Route 1 and started a chase that ended in a parking lot in College Park. Police found one 16-year-old male alone in the car with a loaded gun that had also been reported stolen in his lap.

Police have charged the teenager as an adult with armed carjacking, first-degree assault and firearms offenses. Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-516-3788.