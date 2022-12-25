GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said.

Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they did find evidence of a shooting.

Shortly afterward at 1:51 p.m., a 15-year-old boy went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined that he was injured during the gunfire. The boy’s injury was non-life-threatening when he was admitted.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact them by calling 301-474-7200.