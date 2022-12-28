TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been nearly two months since 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was shot and killed in front of his Temple Hills home while raking leaves. His murder has left the community on edge, and police still have no suspects.

“At this time, it’s very sad to know that we have no definite leads and no arrests in the case. So we’re starting to see the long-term effect. Jayz was shot on November 8, and our entire community continues to live with the aftermath of that,” said his mother Juanita Agnew.

“I’ve had situations where something as simple as the mail carrier attempting to deliver mail — it startled me literally out of my skin to the point where I was going to hit the mail carrier with an item that was in my hand. It was natural reaction due to my fear,” said one neighbor who did not want to be named.

Many described this Temple Hills neighborhood as calm, quiet and safe, but that all changed on November 8.

“I felt safe until this happened, and then I’m hearing about other shootings in the community and so that makes me nervous. I pretty much just come home and go in the house. It just put a damper on just how safe I felt initially,” said resident Tammy Ferguson.

“[A] person is still out there. What can we do to stop the gun violence, what can we do to protect our young people or just people in general? It’s very sad and something must be done,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Ferguson has a ring camera, but it was not charged on the day of the shooting.

“[I sometimes think] maybe if the camera had been on, we… maybe we could have caught something. So now we make sure that it stays charged,” she said.

Jayz’s mother said they felt safe without cameras before the shooting, but now, they made sure to have them installed.

“I wouldn’t come back to this home if we didn’t have cameras. I know many neighbors if they haven’t had it installed they are in the process of installing it just because we realized that without community surveillance we have to do something to feel a little safer,” she said.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said she plans on upping her security.

“My plan is to expand my camera radius around my home. In fact, I don’t even know if I’m going to be in the area any longer because of this incident,” she said.

As police continue to investigate, Jayz’s mother continued to plead with the community for answers.

“We are fighting for justice for Jayz, and we’re fighting for justice for the entire community. There’s needs for more surveillance and there’s need for more police presence in the neighborhood, but even awareness, you know, like we need to be more vigilant,” she said.

“Wake up and get involved and know that gun violence can knock on anybody’s door,” she continued.

Community members, police, and the family are asking anyone with information to come forward. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to the suspect, and you can remain anonymous if you call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).