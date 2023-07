ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The World’s Largest Rubber Duck will be making a few stops in Maryland in August.

The rubber duck is six stories high and weighs 15 tons. The owner said that the duck takes around an hour and a half to inflate.

According to its Facebook page, the world’s largest rubber duck will be making a stop in Leonardtown from August 4-6 and Crisfield from August 11-13.

You can sign up for updates about the duck’s whereabouts and more on its website.