MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Standing at over 61 feet tall and weighing over 15 tons, The World’s Largest Rubber Duck has turned heads in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle and this weekend its nest is in Chrisfield, Maryland.

Event producer Craig Samborski said the idea for the World’s Largest Rubber Duck was born in Los Angeles over beers when his colleague told him:

“You are a nice event producer from Minnesota Craig, but you are now in LA, you need to go big or go home. You need to build the world’s largest duck.”

Samborski admitted that after a pitcher and a half of beer, it sounded like a good idea.

“The next morning I kinda woke up scratching my head going, how am I going to do this, and then nine weeks later the big duck arrived.”

Dover, Delaware native, Lee Dixon stopped in Chrisfield, Maryland to take pictures of the giant duck on his way home from Virginia Beach.

“I bet you couldn’t stand at the foot of this thing and look at it without a stupid grin on your face.’

According to Samborski, The World’s Largest Duck brings smiles to a lot of faces.

“What I love about the duck is that 99% of the people that come to see it are really happy. So for me, it’s a real easy job to engage with people that are happy.’

The setup for the World’s Largest Duck takes about two and a half hours including the hour of inflation time.

Samborski admits the reason he does not drink anymore, saying:

“You can probably figure out why because every time I do, stuff like this starts appearing.”