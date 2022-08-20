SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s almost time for students to return back to school, and several teachers and volunteers passed out thousands of free backpacks and school supplies across Prince George’s County.

The event was hosted by Prince George’s County Public Schools. This was their 12th year having the event, and second time doing a “Drive and Dash.”

“Anytime that we can provide resources or anything for our students just to help our parents, our students, just to be ready and engaged for school,” said Diedra Screws, Assistant Principal at Charles Herbert Flowers High School.

The Back-To-School Drive and Dash was held at 3 high schools in the county. Long lines wrapped around the corner of Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale, Maryland. There was music, performances and parents received book bags with books, pencils, and even hand sanitizer.

“We want you to be able to start the first day of school took essential items to have an amazing school year,” said Barbara Holt-Streeter, Partnerships Officer for PGCPS and event manager for the Back-To-School Drive and Dash.

Several sponsors contributed to the event and 10,000 of the backpacks were donated by Volunteer Fairfax.

With prices for everyday items being higher than normal, this year’s drive and dash was very helpful for parents.

“Parents are so grateful to not have one less expense. And this is a big expense, especially for families that have more than one or two children,” said Pre-K teacher, RaShawnda Person-Mills.



“We had seven children seven and they need backpacks and school supplies. People are grateful that we’re able to help,” said Holt Streeter.

Free school supplies not only relieve pressure off parents but also teachers.

“Teacher will be able to start day one with all the school supplies. The kids will come in the door with everything that they need equipped to learn and we can get the ball rolling day one,” said Person-Mills.

Educators say the event also helps them set the tone for the upcoming school year.



“Remembering our why, why it is we’re doing what we’re doing for students each and every day being those concerned educators building those parents relationship not only with our parents, with our students, with our staff, just keeping them engaged and making sure that they are all ready and prepared to come back into the schoolhouse to learn,” said Screws.