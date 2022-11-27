UPDATE, Nov. 27, 8:25 p.m. — A spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools said the district was assessing what impact the situation and outages had on schools or would have. MCPS expected to have a message later Sunday night to the school community.

UPDATE Nov. 27, 8:16 p.m. — Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority put out a Red Line alert, letting people know they should allow enough time if they were traveling from Shady Grove to Grosvenor-Strathmore or Glenmont to Silver Spring due to the crash.

Trains were bypassing Wheaton, and WMATA was providing shuttle buses.

UPDATE, Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. — The plane that hit the lines was a 45-year-old Mooney M20. The plane took off from West Chester Airport in New York, bound for Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Md.

UPDATE, Nov. 27, 7:45 p.m. — Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services tweeted that its 24-hour crisis center was among places affected by the power outages. As a result, no walk-in services were available. Phone service was not affected, so anyone in need of support still could call (240) 777-4000.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — More than 85,000 households across Montgomery County were left without power after a plane crashed into a power lines tower in Gaithersburg on Sunday evening. First responders were working to rescue two people trapped in the plane.

Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrspio via Twitter

First responders said that the crash happened near Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road. The plane was suspended about 100 feet in the air.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said in an update that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The wires still were energized Sunday evening.

Piringer said that they have been in contact with the people on board. Neither of them was hurt.

Pepco’s outage map showed more than 85,000 customers without power in that part of Maryland as of 6:31 p.m. There was no estimate on when power may be restored. Pepco asked that customers report outages online, by using their app or by texting OUT to 48710.

Several roads in the area were also closed as officials responded to the scene.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue established an information hotline for any residents to call at 240-777-2442.