MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three churches in Bethesda were vandalized and two of them set on fire over the weekend.

According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS, the three churches affected were North Bethesda Methodist Church at 10100 Old Georgetown Rd., St Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church on Old Georgetown at 9601 Old Georgetown Rd, and Wildwood Baptist Church on the 10200 block of Old Georgetown Rd.

A video posted on YouTube by St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish shows the fire, and Rev. Samuel Giese said he believes these fires result from the church’s views on abortion rights.

Police have reason to believe these fires are connected based on the location but nothing is confirmed.

Anyone with information can call the Montgomery County Fire Arson tip line at )240) 777-2263.