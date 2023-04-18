ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Three students from College Gardens Elementary School were hospitalized on Monday after ingesting what police believe were methamphetamines.

On April 17, Rockville City Police and Montgomery County Police responded to the school in the 1700 block of Yale Place.

Investigators say the students found a container of blue items they believed to be candy. Three seven-year-old students ingested the substance briefly before spitting it out.

The students began to feel dizzy, at which point they alerted the school nurse, who called EMS.

The substance was not recovered and detectives were unable to determine exactly what the students consumed.

Based on the toxicology of the victims, investigators believe the substance may have been methamphetamine.

“I am relieved that the students will ultimately be fine, but in many ways, what happened today is frightening,” said Chief Marcus Jones. “I hope that it serves as a powerful motivator for parents to keep having the difficult conversations with their children about the dangers of taking or eating unknown substances.”

All three students have been discharged from the hospital and returned home to their parents.