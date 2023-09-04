A tractor trailer fire on I-95 South broke out in Harford, Md.

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A tractor-trailer fire in Harford County blocked all lanes of southbound I-95 on Monday evening.

(Courtesy of Andrew Doyle, JMVFC)

The fire took place at about 5:40 p.m. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company (JMVFC) said no injuries were reported, but to expect major delays. A water tanker and the Harford hazmat team assisted as well.

The trailer was reportedly filled with clothing, some of which caught fire.

As of 6:40 p.m., the fire was still ablaze and all southbound lanes remained closed after exit 77.