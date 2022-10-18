PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park.

The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The store is the 10th Trader Joe’s in Maryland and the first to open in Prince George’s County.

The location, which is just off Baltimore Avenue, adjacent to the University of Maryland, will feature murals of UMD buildings, the football stadium, and the College Park airport.

Trader Joe’s hired more than one hundred people to work at the store, and it said it still was looking to hire more “crew members.” People interested in applying for a position can find information here.

Through the company’s Neighborhood Shares Program, the store in College Park will donate 100% of items that aren’t sold but still are good to use to a number of nonprofit groups.