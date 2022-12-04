PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 95 South at Route 200 Sunday morning. That’s the area of the Intercounty Connector.

As of 11:54 a.m., a spokesman for MSP said that traffic was being diverted off the interstate to local roads.

Members of the Maryland State Police Crash Team were handling the investigation. The MSP spokesman said updates would be provided as more information became available.