FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) — On U.S. Route 70 a routine traffic stop carried out by a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office ended with over a cup of fentanyl mixed with heroin, and an extra 15 grams of cocaine.

John Joseph Smith Jr. and Alaura Snyder have been arrested for possession of the drugs and were booked at Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The deputy had observed the car pulling into a gas station whilst being driven by a person with a known suspended license. According to police report: the vehicle’s occupants switched places upon leaving the station but the deputy quickly pulled them over and observed drugs visible in the passenger seat upon approach.

The nine charges for Smith include:

Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) possession – large amount (two counts)

CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics (two counts)

CDS possession not marijuana (three counts)

CDS possession paraphernalia

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute CDS fentanyl/heroin

The 12 charges for Snyder include:

Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) possession – large amount (two counts)

CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics (two counts)

CDS possession not marijuana (three counts)

CDS possession paraphernalia

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute CDS fentanyl/heroin

False statement to an officer

CDS drug kingpin (two counts)

“This stop is a great example of what our deputies do every day while patrolling the more than 600 square miles of Frederick County,” said Captain Jeff Eyler, FCSO Patrol Operations commander. “The actions of the deputy prevented this poison from reaching our citizens and the people responsible for attempting to distribute it will be held accountable.”