BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A Amtrak train crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Brunswick, Md. Wednesday afternoon.

According to Frederick County Fire & Rescue, A tractor-trailer was on the railroad rails when an Amtrak train passed due to a traffic backup. The tractor trailer was forced into a “passenger truck” because there was nowhere else to go after a train struck the trailer’s rear passenger side. The passenger truck’s driver, an adult man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The tractor-trailer driver, the passenger truck’s passenger, and all 140 Amtrak passengers refused to be transported. As a result, S Maple Avenue is now still closed.

Here is a list of further delays caused by this crash: