PRINCE GEOREGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Rescuers said they had to pull a woman from a burning home in College Park Saturday.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said the fire in the 9700 block of Wichita Ave. started around 1:50 p.m. Crews got there, quickly found the woman inside the house, and got her out. Medics took her to the hospital with critical injuries.

No one else was hurt. Two people, total, were displaced by the fire. Members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene to help Prince George’s County crews.