FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is impacting travel for a lot of people with flights delayed or canceled.

Typically change fees cost you extra, but the airlines are being accommodating for those who planned to fly this week.

Some airports in Florida are slowly reopening after Hurricane Ian battered the state.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) was closed Wednesday and Thursday, with flights expected to start Friday at noon.

“I have between today and Monday, five different families that were to depart to Orlando to Disney World,” said Laura Ciccione, travel advisor with World Travel Service.

Ciccione, based in Frederick, says there’s a lot still unknown.

“If you have something that you’re you’re planning to go down between now and say Monday, I would say if you can reconsider and cancel and rebook for another time,” Ciccione said.

She says two clients were set to fly out Thursday but rebooked for Sunday.

“From what I know about Southwest they were really working with people who were supposed to be headed down there today, tomorrow, Saturday,” Ciccione said.

Ciccione says Disney was flexible too. Walt Disney World, which closed Wednesday and Thursday, will reopen in a phased approach starting Friday.

“They were refunded those first four nights right away. Long hold times, but Disney did right by them and refunded them outright,” Ciccione said.

If you booked an Airbnb or VRBO it’s up to your host to give you a refund or credit.

And if you booked a hotel or flight through a third party you need to contact the seller.

It’s why Ciccione always recommends getting travel insurance.

“You wouldn’t get in your car and drive without car insurance and it’s really the same thing,” Ciccione said. “You don’t know if you’re gonna get sick. You don’t know if you’re gonna have an accident. You don’t know what the weather could be like.”

“Everybody’s at kind of a wait and see holding pattern to see really what happens in the next couple of days,” Ciccione said.

While most airlines are waiving change and cancellation fees, it’s best to check with your carrier as more flights are expected to be delayed or canceled.