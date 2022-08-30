FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –A special police officer with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says he’s facing backlash after coming forward as a whistleblower.

He faced disciplinary action during a hearing today, but he says it’s all because he complained about a “hostile” workplace environment.

Tuesday, Frederick County Special Police Officer Scott Monaco faced a trial board on a charge of neglect of duty.

He represented himself and said the accusations only surfaced after he noticed daily workplace misconduct.

“I was not given the opportunity to show that once I started, I guess pushing back. With some of the violations that were occurring, the ways supervisors were treating us it would have been able to show that that’s when all this started the nitpicking and the accusations,” said Monaco.

Monaco claimed there wasn’t an investigation, but key witnesses in the trial said his accusations were investigated.

Captain Jason Null and Deputy Brian Merck insisted Tuesday’s hearing stemmed only from Monaco’s work performance and was not payback.

“At one point, you did hear the Captain, Jason Null, say that when the events on October 25, 2021, happened — and that’s what it was about today. It wasn’t about everything else that officer Monaco brought forward. It is about one event on one day, and when that was brought to his attention it was looked into,” said Wivell.

The trial board found Monaco guilty of 1 charge of neglect of duty focusing on multiple days when they say he failed to call in and showed up late for work. It also recommended termination.

Sheriff Jenkins will now review the recommendation and make the final decision.

I was hoping for something different. I was hoping to really get to put on my case, but it just didn’t happen the way I had hoped for,” said Monaco.