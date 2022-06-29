UPDATE 7:14 p.m. — THURMONT, Md. (DC News Now) — There is no word yet on what sparked a devastating fire that badly damaged a building at Camp Airy, an overnight camp for Jewish children in grades two thru 12.

The fire started inside the dining area of what’s known as the White House.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s a building most of us grew up in,” said Camp Airy Director Marty Rochlin. “Had all those years in there not only as campers but as staff. Thankfully it’s just a building.”

The fires started just after 7:30 Wednesday morning, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services. Roughly 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania responded to the blaze. Firefighters had to haul in water about a mile from a nearby pond to battle the flames since the building did not have sprinklers or fire hydrants.

“We had to lay hose all the way up,” said Deputy Chief Kenny Poole. We had to pump from one engine to the next engine, from that engine to the next one all the way up to get the water to the top of the hill.”

Firefighters also used two swimming pools at the camp for water. It took them about three hours to contain the blaze.

Camp Airy first opened in 1924 as a way for Jewish children to have fun and learn the significance of their culture.

All of that will continue said Rochlin, as letters went out to parents that told them campers will be fed on time, and the various activities will take place as scheduled.

There’s no word on how much damage the fire caused, though it’s believed to be extensive, nor is there any idea how long it will take for the damage to be repaired. However, Rochlin hopes to have Camp Airy fully operational sometime next year.

