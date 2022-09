GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police responded to Gaithersburg High School on Friday night for a fight that broke out as a football game was wrapping up.

Police first responded around 8:23 p.m. for the report of a fight. As they were responding, other fights broke out.

One staff member was injured in the altercations. Another police officer was assaulted but not injured. One other victim was treated for lacerations.

Police have taken several people into custody after the fight